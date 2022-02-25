U.S. markets closed

Ontario International Airport Authority approves budget revision to lower airline fees

·3 min read

Lower costs designed to entice carriers to add flights and destinations

ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ontario International Airport Authority Board of Airport Commissioners today approved a budget revision to reduce landing fees and other airline costs to make the Southern California airport even more attractive to passenger and cargo air carriers.

The reduced charges are retroactive to January 1. The new landing fee rate is $1.60 per 1,000 pounds of landed weight, down 8.3 percent from $1.71. The terminal rental rate is reduced 19.5 percent to $80 per square foot per year from $99.38.

The reductions are possible because of faster growth in passenger volume contributing to higher-than-projected revenues from non-airline sources such as parking, rental cars, food and beverage, and news and gift concessions. In addition, airport operating expenses were reduced $2.1 million in the last six months of calendar year 2021.

Ontario's passenger volume has approached near pre-pandemic levels in recent months. In the final six months of calendar year 2021, passenger activity was 94.7% of the same period in 2019.

"With the transfer of Ontario International to local control in 2016, we pledged that our Southern California aviation gateway would strive to offer a cost structure attractive to airlines as they make route planning decisions," said OIAA Commission President Alan D. Wapner. "Now, as the aviation industry prepares to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever we keep airport costs as low as possible for our airline partners. Air carriers need to know where they can operate most profitably, and we are proud to say that is Ontario International Airport."

Deputy Chief Executive Officer Atif Elkadi added, "We are pleased to share our increased non-airline revenues and lower operating costs with our airline partners through a reduction in landing fees and terminal rental rates for the second half our fiscal year. Moreover, we are committed to doing all possible to continue this trend."

About Ontario International Airport
Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)
The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:
Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527 slambert@flyontario.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ontario-international-airport-authority-approves-budget-revision-to-lower-airline-fees-301490301.html

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

