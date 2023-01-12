U.S. markets close in 6 hours

Ontario International Airport outperformed pre-pandemic levels with 5.7 million passengers last year, most since 2008

·4 min read

Cargo tonnage also grew as the Southern California airport fortified its role as a global supply chain hub and economic driver

ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) welcomed more than 5.7 million airline travelers in 2022, outpacing pre-pandemic 2019 by 2.8% as the popular Southern California gateway recorded its highest passenger volume since 2008.

Southern California's Ontario International Airport finished 2022 with its highest annual passenger volume since 2008.
Southern California's Ontario International Airport finished 2022 with its highest annual passenger volume since 2008.

At the same time, shipments of air cargo outpaced 2019 volume by nearly 9%, maintaining ONT's position as a major commerce and logistics hub.

"We experienced great demand for air travel through Ontario International in 2022 with passenger levels exceeding pre-pandemic levels for the entire calendar year," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer, Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "Our airline partners restored air services suspended because of the pandemic while adding new routes and increased flight frequencies to popular destinations, and passengers showed their preference for our hallmark customer-friendly experience."

Ontario's 2022 passenger volume was 27.6% greater than the 2021 total of 4.5 million and was the highest since 2008, when 6.2 million passenger flew into or out of the airport. Since ONT's return to local control in 2016, passenger volumes are up nearly 36%.

Ontario also ranks among the fastest recovering airports in the U.S. after the severe disruption in global air travel during the early months of the pandemic.

That growth is expected to continue into the new year. Based on current airline schedules, ONT will have 6.7% more flights and 12.3% more available seats in the first quarter compared with the same period last year.

Passenger

Totals

Dec

2022

Dec

2019

Change

YTD

2022

YTD

2019

Change

Domestic

454,457

485,086

-6.31 %

5,544,921

5,279,722

5.0 %

International

22,845

29,703

-23.09 %

195,672

304,010

-35.6 %

Total

477,302

514,789

-7.28 %

5,740,593

5,583,732

2.8 %

 

Passenger

Totals

Dec

2022

Dec

2021

Change

YTD

2022

YTD

2021

Change

Domestic

454,457

450,327

0.92 %

5,544,921

4,377,255

26.7 %

International

22,845

16,824

35.79 %

195,672

123,373

58.6 %

Total

477,301

467,151

2.17 %

5,740,593

4,500,628

27.6 %

Meanwhile, Ontario International has fortified its role as a global air cargo center. For the year, freight and mail that moved through ONT totaled more than 850,000 tons, 8.9% higher than 2019 when the airport handled almost 782,000 tons of cargo.

Ontario ranks among the 10 largest cargo airports in North America, and according to a recent analysis by Oxford Economics, serves as the hub of a global supply chain network that generates $17.8 billion in economic activity.

Air cargo

(tonnage)

Dec

2022

Dec

2019

Change

YTD

2022

YTD

2019

Change

Freight

84,578

88,228

-4.14 %

796,955

760,045

4.9 %

Mail

5,468

832

557.62 %

54,969

21,948

150.5 %

Total

90,046

89,060

1.11 %

851,924

781,993

8.9 %

 

Air cargo

(tonnage)

Dec

2022

Dec

2021

Change

YTD

2022

YTD

2021

Change

Freight

84,578

94,046

-10.07 %

796,955

842,211

-5.4 %

Mail

5,468

5,459

0.17 %

54,969

50,428

9.0 %

Total

90,046

99,505

-9.51 %

851,924

892,639

-4.6 %

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to more than two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.comFollow @flyONT on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:
Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 slambert@flyontario.com

Ontario International Airport (ONT) (PRNewsfoto/Ontario International Airport)
Ontario International Airport (ONT) (PRNewsfoto/Ontario International Airport)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ontario-international-airport-outperformed-pre-pandemic-levels-with-5-7-million-passengers-last-year-most-since-2008--301720405.html

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

