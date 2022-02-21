Ontario Liberal Platform to Put Parents First with Childcare Plan

Ontario Liberals commit to ending Ford's fight against $10/day childcare

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - "The past year has been especially hard on parents in Ontario, and they deserve a Premier that puts them first. That is why Doug Ford must end his petty fight with parents and sign the Federal childcare deal to make $10/day childcare a reality for all Ontarians," said Ontario Liberal Leader, Steven Del Duca.

"If elected in June affordable childcare will be one of our first priorities and within 100 days of taking office, we will also cut the cost of before and after-school care by more than 50% to $10/day."

Additionally, the Ontario Liberal Plan will top up the 18-month parental leave program so parents can stay at home longer without losing their benefits and provide free tuition for all early childhood education programs.

"I don't need to tell the other parents here just how important those first few years are or how hard or expensive they can be. Under our plan, Toronto families with children under 4 years of age will save almost $300 per child per week."

Read our full plan here: https://ontarioliberal.ca/care-for-every-child-in-ontario/

Ontario Liberal Leader, Steven Del Duca announces the party's plan to provide $10 a day childcare to Ontario families. (CNW Group/Ontario Liberal Party)

Ontario Liberal Party Logo (CNW Group/Ontario Liberal Party)

SOURCE Ontario Liberal Party

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/21/c0453.html