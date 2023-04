Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - April 9, 2023

Reuters

The dramatic escalation in China-Taiwan tensions will loom large over Asia on Monday, potentially cranking up market volatility in a session with trading volume already likely to be reduced with much of Europe closed for the Easter Monday holiday. On the economic data front on Monday, Japanese current account figures for February and the possible release of Chinese credit, loan growth and money supply data for March could divert investors' attention away from the geopolitics. Looking ahead, the major Asian economic and policy calendar events for the rest of the week are: Chinese CPI and PPI inflation, and trade balance; Indian inflation; Australian unemployment; and interest rate decisions from South Korea and Singapore.