Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 19, 2023

Five Below has made its mark in the retail industry since its founding in 2002 as a premier discount specialty store, where the majority of the trendy products in the store is listed for $1 to $5. The discretionary spending habits started to ease even as Five Below's consumable products continued to lead in sales, according to Ken Bull, Five Below's Chief Operating Officer and interim Chief Financial Officer. The discount retailer, with over 1,100 retail locations in the United States and 14,000 employees, is expanding its reach over the next year.