Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Aug. 28, 2022

TipRanks

Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments regarding the central bank's intention to curb inflation even if it causes "some pain" spooked the markets on Friday. And according to Ari Wald, Head of Technical Analysis at Oppenheimer, there are other worrying indicators. “The S&P 500’s rejection from its 200-day average is a bearish warning because September seasonals are especially poor when the index’s trend is down,” Wald explained. With September at the gate, then, Wald’s advice is to heed caution, alth