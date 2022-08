Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - July 31, 2022

Reuters

Struggling developer China Evergrande Group said on Sunday that one of its subsidiaries, Evergrande Group (Nanchang) Co, Ltd, had been ordered to pay a guarantor 7.3 billion yuan ($1.08 billion) for failing to honour its debt obligations. In July 2021, the guarantor, who was not named in the statement, provided a guarantee for the borrowings of certain entities controlled by Evergrande, the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. Nanchang provided counter-guarantees in the form of a pledge of a total of 1.3 billion shares that it held in Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd.