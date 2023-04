Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - April 13, 2023

AP Finance

In a social media world that produces traceable digital fingerprints, it didn't take long for federal authorities and journalists adept at sifting through data to land on the name of Jack Teixeira. Teixeira, 21, who served in the Massachusetts Air National Guard, was arrested Thursday in connection with the far-reaching leak of classified documents that have shaken capitals from Washington to Kyiv to Seoul with revelations of U.S. spying on allies and foes alike and the disclosure of sensitive military intelligence about the war in Ukraine. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Teixeira would be charged with the unauthorized removal of classified national defense information.