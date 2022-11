Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Oct. 31, 2022

Reuters

A global stock index fell and U.S. Treasury yields edged up on Monday as investors prepared for the U.S. Federal Reserve to stick with its aggressive approach to raising interest rates this week. Even though they declined for the day, major U.S. stock indexes posted strong gains for October, with the Dow's percentage gain in October its strongest for any month since 1976. The Fed, which begins its two-day meeting Tuesday, is expected to deliver a fourth straight 75-basis-point rate hike on Wednesday in its attempt to tame inflation.