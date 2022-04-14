Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - April 13, 2022
TORONTO, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 13/04/2022
ONTARIO 49
3, 10, 17, 31, 38 & 47. Bonus 23
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 7-C, 8-C, Q-C, 5-C, 7-H.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
2, 10, 13, 17, 29 & 32 Bonus 4.
PICK-2: 1 2
PICK-3: 1 1 5
PICK-4: 2 5 9 2
ENCORE: 3173954
DAILY KENO
3, 7, 14, 15, 19, 23, 25, 27, 31, 37,
42, 43, 44, 47, 48, 51, 55, 58, 60, 62.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 7 7
PICK-3: 4 6 7
PICK-4: 1 6 1 4
ENCORE: 6089151
DAILY KENO
2, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14, 18, 20, 22, 33,
34, 35, 41, 43, 44, 49, 51, 55, 65, 67.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
DEER
FISH
FOREST
PRAIRIES
SALMON
SNOWMOBILE
© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/13/c8140.html