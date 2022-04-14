Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - April 13, 2022

Reuters

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), one of the smaller and lesser-known of the seven emirates, said earlier this year that it planned to regulate gaming in some resorts. On the same day, Las Vegas casino giant Wynn Resorts said it would build a resort licensed for gaming, or gambling, on a man-made island. Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that gambling in some form would be permitted in the UAE, but that it would be up to each emirate to decide whether and how to regulate it, similar to how Sharjah prohibits alcohol sales unlike other emirates.