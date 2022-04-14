U.S. markets open in 9 hours 3 minutes

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - April 13, 2022

·1 min read

TORONTO, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 13/04/2022

ONTARIO 49
3, 10, 17, 31, 38 & 47. Bonus 23

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 7-C, 8-C, Q-C, 5-C, 7-H.

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
2, 10, 13, 17, 29 & 32 Bonus 4.

PICK-2: 1 2

PICK-3: 1 1 5

PICK-4: 2 5 9 2

ENCORE: 3173954

DAILY KENO
3, 7, 14, 15, 19, 23, 25, 27, 31, 37,
42, 43, 44, 47, 48, 51, 55, 58, 60, 62.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 7 7

PICK-3: 4 6 7

PICK-4: 1 6 1 4

ENCORE: 6089151

DAILY KENO
2, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14, 18, 20, 22, 33,
34, 35, 41, 43, 44, 49, 51, 55, 65, 67.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS

DEER

FISH

FOREST

PRAIRIES

SALMON

SNOWMOBILE

© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/13/c8140.html

Recommended Stories