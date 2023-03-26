U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,970.99
    +22.27 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,237.53
    +132.28 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,823.96
    +36.56 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,734.92
    +14.63 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.20
    -0.76 (-1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.00
    -14.90 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0763
    -0.0073 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    -0.0260 (-0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2232
    -0.0057 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6700
    -0.1190 (-0.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,513.67
    -66.47 (-0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    597.33
    -21.06 (-3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.45
    -94.15 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 25, 2023

CNW Group
·1 min read

TORONTO, March 25, 2023 /CNW/ -

Saturday 25/03/2023

ONTARIO 49
1, 2, 32, 40, 46 & 48. Bonus 43. 

LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $250,000 
27, 30, 32, 34, 37 & 43. Bonus 24.

Early Bird:  10, 17, 20 & 21.

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand:  3-D, 8-C, J-C, A-D, J-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND


J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

 

MEGA DICE LOTTO
11, 28, 31, 32, 36 & 37 Bonus 22.

PICK-2:  1 8

PICK-3:  7 7 7

PICK-4:  5 6 5 5

ENCORE:  4556506

DAILY KENO
2, 3, 6, 11, 14, 36, 37, 38, 46, 47,
49, 51, 52, 56, 57, 61, 64, 65, 66, 69.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2:  1 6  

PICK-3:  7 8 1  

PICK-4:  6 8 7 8  

ENCORE:  9301871  

DAILY KENO  
3, 5, 6, 9, 11, 16, 17, 29, 33, 34,
37, 46, 51, 52, 54, 55, 58, 60, 62, 65.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 

CANADIAN THINGS

BACON

DONUTS

MITTENS

MOOSE

NORTH

SALMON

© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/25/c6520.html

Recommended Stories

  • See SPOT Run ... Down

    In this daily bar chart of SPOT, below, I can see that prices have moved higher the past two months but the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved sideways. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of SPOT, below, I see a mixed picture. SPOT has rallied above the 40-week moving average line.

  • Amazon, other retailers revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar

    There is no such thing as free shipping. Even so, Amazon.com Inc and other online retailers who use so-called free delivery to cultivate customer loyalty are scrambling to keep it from draining profits as costs climb and e-commerce contracts. They are adding fees for faster service, raising minimum purchase requirements and making other changes that shift more costs to consumers who are struggling with financial issues of their own.

  • Four Banks Collapsed. Worries About Two Others Persist. Will They Fall?

    For the third consecutive week, the weekend promises to be decisive for the banking sector, as investors fear that Silicon Valley Bank's difficulties will spread. On March 10 regulators had to shut down the bank, resulting in the second-biggest bank failure in American history, after the collapse of Washington Mutual in the financial crisis of 2008. The crisis also reached Europe, pushing the Swiss government to force UBS to urgently buy its compatriot Credit Suisse for the modest sum of $3.24 billion.

  • Charles Schwab Stock Got Hit in the Bank Mess. Be Careful.

    The brokerage’s stock has plunged by more than a third this year as customers yank cash from low-yielding “sweep” accounts. What’s ahead.

  • Panic Around Deutsche Bank Being The 'Next Credit Suisse' Spreads

    The fall of 167-year-old Credit Suisse , which UBS committed to acquire on March 19, has thrown the European banking world in crisis. Shares of Stoxx Europe 600, which is made up of the 600 biggest banks in Europe, are down 4% from a month ago while German giant Deutsche Bank 's stock has been falling for three consecutive days. Over the last few years, Deutsche Bank in particular has been through a lot of tumult.

  • Here’s What Retirement With Less Than $1 Million Looks Like in America

    Total household balances in retirement accounts for those 55 to 64 years old are $413,814 on average, according to its estimates based on 2019 data, the most recent available. “For many, the expectation of retirement doesn’t match the facts of their everyday financial lives,” said Larry Raffone, chief executive of Edelman Financial Engines. Dana and Elsie Jones hoped to become snowbirds in retirement, living half the year in Florida.

  • Most Americans Retire at This Age

    Determining when to retire can be tough. There are various factors to consider, including your financial situation, your health, and the lifestyle you wish to enjoy once you retire. While the decision of when to retire is personal to you, … Continue reading → The post When Do People Retire on Average appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla Aggressively Increases Production

    Tesla wants to continue to dominate the automotive industry in the coming years. After seeing the rivals get closer, Elon Musk's group has unleashed an offensive in recent months to repel them. Tesla has lowered the prices of all its models, from the popular Model 3 and Model Y to the very luxurious Model X and Model S.

  • Where to Put Your Money During a Banking Crisis

    Market turmoil is sending nervous investors into cash, but there are several options better than parking it in a mattress.

  • Is There Actually an RMD Cut-Off Age?

    Required minimum distributions (RMDs) are the minimum amount that you must withdraw from certain tax-advantaged retirement accounts. They begin at age 72 or 73, depending on your circumstances and continue indefinitely. There is, unfortunately, no age when RMDs stop. You … Continue reading → The post At What Age Do RMDs Stop? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla Stock: Cathie Wood Sells $27 Million Of TSLA, Buys The Dip On Coinbase, Block

    Cathie Wood, ARK Invest unloaded $27 million in Tesla stock Thursday to buy the dip on Coinbase as shares tumbled following a SEC warning.

  • ‘We view this as an irrational market,’ Citigroup analysts worry that major bank stocks like Deutsche Bank are cratering for psychological reasons

    Citi really fears the "knock-on impact from various media headlines on depositors psychologically," regardless of whether the initial reasoning was correct.

  • US mulls more support for banks while giving First Republic time - Bloomberg News

    All deliberations are at an early stage and an expansion of the Federal Reserve's emergency lending program is one of the many considerations by officials to support the failing lender, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the situation. While any changes to the Fed's liquidity offerings would apply to all eligible users, the adjustments could be designed to ensure that First Republic benefits from the changes, Bloomberg said. Representatives for the U.S. Treasury, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and First Republic Bank declined to comment.

  • Diesel Prices Drop. It’s an Economic Danger Sign.

    A big drop in demand for diesel fuel may be due to slowing economic growth in the U.S., especially in the heavy industry and construction sectors.

  • Europe will pay the price for wiping out Credit Suisse bondholders as its ex-CEO warns U.S. banks are ‘rubbing their hands’

    Tidjane Thiam says the controversial decision by Swiss authorities will mean U.S. and Asian lenders could come out of banking crisis stronger.

  • Market Rally Attempt Still Needs To Do This; Microsoft Leads 6 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The market rally attempt rose in a volatile week, but hasn't broken out or broken down. Here's what to do. Microsoft and Tesla are near buy points.

  • The Flight to Safety Is About the Next Recession, Not Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Fears of tightening financial conditions leading to a recession are driving traders to rethink their risk exposure and seek out safety in the stock market. Most Read from BloombergGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateUS Mulls More Support for Banks While Giving First Republic TimeCredit Suisse Wouldn’t Have Lasted Another Day, Minister SaysDeSantis’s Bad Week Shows Beating Trump Will Be a Difficult Task‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents A

  • Medicare Advantage plans seem enticing, but here are 12 things to consider before signing up

    Medicare Advantage plans are an increasingly popular alternative to Traditional Medicare, but you need to be careful before signing up.

  • Golden handcuffs: Low fixed-rate mortgages are trapping millions of US homeowners as they wait for a better time to sell. Here are 3 ways to make money from your home without listing it

    Patience is key in any real estate venture.

  • Want to Minimize Retirement Taxes? Don't Follow This Popular Strategy

    If you're planning on making tax-deferred retirement accounts the last pot of money you tap after retirement, you've got a lot of company. And why not? The idea that your 401(k) or traditional IRA can keep growing and churning out … Continue reading → The post Want to Minimize Retirement Taxes? Don't Follow This Popular Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.