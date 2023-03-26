Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 25, 2023
Saturday 25/03/2023
ONTARIO 49
1, 2, 32, 40, 46 & 48. Bonus 43.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $250,000
27, 30, 32, 34, 37 & 43. Bonus 24.
Early Bird: 10, 17, 20 & 21.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 3-D, 8-C, J-C, A-D, J-S.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
11, 28, 31, 32, 36 & 37 Bonus 22.
PICK-2: 1 8
PICK-3: 7 7 7
PICK-4: 5 6 5 5
ENCORE: 4556506
DAILY KENO
2, 3, 6, 11, 14, 36, 37, 38, 46, 47,
49, 51, 52, 56, 57, 61, 64, 65, 66, 69.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 1 6
PICK-3: 7 8 1
PICK-4: 6 8 7 8
ENCORE: 9301871
DAILY KENO
3, 5, 6, 9, 11, 16, 17, 29, 33, 34,
37, 46, 51, 52, 54, 55, 58, 60, 62, 65.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
BACON
DONUTS
MITTENS
MOOSE
NORTH
SALMON
