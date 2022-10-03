Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 2, 2022

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The need for financial stability, one of the three main objective of the Bank of Thailand, is keeping monetary policy makers in the Southeast Asian nation from raising interest rates too fast. While trends in economic growth and inflation may support the case for a faster monetary policy normalization, doing so would unhinge financial stability, BOT Deputy Governor Mathee Supapongse said on Saturday, during an annual interaction with the media at a mountain resort 184 kilometers (