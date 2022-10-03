U.S. markets open in 8 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,595.00
    -6.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    28,811.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,972.50
    -63.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,670.70
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.59
    +2.10 (+2.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.10
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.24
    +0.20 (+1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9796
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    -3.7470 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.62
    -31.84 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1094
    -0.0072 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9190
    +0.1900 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,128.27
    -186.41 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.93
    -8.50 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,090.20
    +152.99 (+0.59%)
     

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 2, 2022

·1 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2022 /CNW/ -

Sunday 02/10/2022

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 6-D, 2-H, 7-S, 4-S, A-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND


J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

 

MEGA DICE LOTTO
8, 15, 17, 19, 28 & 38 Bonus 11.

PICK-2: 4 4

PICK-3: 8 8 3

PICK-4: 7 6 3 1

ENCORE: 4895634

DAILY KENO
1, 2, 5, 10, 13, 14, 19, 21, 24, 31,
36, 40, 42, 43, 51, 52, 53, 57, 58, 64.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 0 9

PICK-3: 5 4 6

PICK-4: 0 2 2 7

ENCORE: 2797942 

DAILY KENO

1, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 18, 22, 30, 32,
34, 35, 38, 45, 55, 56, 57, 60, 67, 68.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS

CURLING

DEER

DONUTS

HOCKEY

TOBOGGAN

TOQUE

 

© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

