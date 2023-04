Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - April 27, 2023

Reuters

Hasbro Inc topped Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue on Thursday, boosted by strong growth in the company's digital gaming segment at a time when demand for its toys has taken a hit from a drop in consumer discretionary spending. Following bumper revenue growth during the peak of the pandemic, U.S. toymakers are seeing a slowdown in demand while retailers are also cutting down on toy orders under the weight of inflation and worries of a recession. While demand for Hasbro's NERF blasters, Play-Doh and Peppa Pig toys fell in the first quarter, the company saw strong fan engagement in its Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment, with revenue from its "Magic: The Gathering" card game up 16%.