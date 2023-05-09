U.S. markets open in 8 hours 43 minutes

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - May 8, 2023

CNW Group
·1 min read

TORONTO, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ -

Monday 08/05/2023

Daily Grand Regular Draw
02, 09, 15, 22, 33 Grand No 03

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 9-C, 5-S, 8-S, 10-D, 3-D.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND


J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO:
10, 11, 14, 20, 35 & 39 Bonus 34.

PICK-2: 8 2

PICK-3: 1 9 7

PICK-4: 0 5 2 1

ENCORE: 9674877

DAILY KENO
2, 3, 8, 22, 25, 30, 31, 32, 37, 39,
40, 45, 47, 48, 52, 53, 54, 56, 60, 68.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 1 2 

PICK-3: 1 2 9 

PICK-4: 8 4 1 7 

ENCORE: 6513125 

DAILY KENO
1, 4, 6, 7, 10, 16, 18, 22, 23, 27,
29, 33, 35, 44, 46, 48, 52, 54, 55, 64.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS

CANOE

DEER

INUKSHUK

PUCK

SHOVEL

SKIING

