Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - May 8, 2023

Reuters

The California woman suing Subway for claiming its tuna products contain ingredients other than tuna wants to end her lawsuit because she is pregnant, prompting Subway to demand her lawyers be sanctioned for bringing a frivolous case. Nilima Amin said her "severe" morning sickness and "debilitating" conditions as she prepares for a third child have left her "unable to proceed with the obligations as plaintiff," and require her to focus on her health and family. In a May 4 filing, Subway said Amin's excuse flunked the "straight-face" test, and her lawyers likely realized it would not "simply pay the windfall settlement that they hoped to get by constructing a high-profile shakedown."