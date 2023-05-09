Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - May 8, 2023
Monday 08/05/2023
Daily Grand Regular Draw
02, 09, 15, 22, 33 Grand No 03
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 9-C, 5-S, 8-S, 10-D, 3-D.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO:
10, 11, 14, 20, 35 & 39 Bonus 34.
PICK-2: 8 2
PICK-3: 1 9 7
PICK-4: 0 5 2 1
ENCORE: 9674877
DAILY KENO
2, 3, 8, 22, 25, 30, 31, 32, 37, 39,
40, 45, 47, 48, 52, 53, 54, 56, 60, 68.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 1 2
PICK-3: 1 2 9
PICK-4: 8 4 1 7
ENCORE: 6513125
DAILY KENO
1, 4, 6, 7, 10, 16, 18, 22, 23, 27,
29, 33, 35, 44, 46, 48, 52, 54, 55, 64.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANOE
DEER
INUKSHUK
PUCK
SHOVEL
SKIING
