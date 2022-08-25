Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - August 24, 2022

The Wall Street Journal

Petco Health and Wellness Co. is selling plenty of pet food but not as many supplies and pets. Meanwhile, sales of consumables like pet food and cat litter, as well as grooming and other services, continued to rise at double-digit percentage rates, boosted by the millions of new pets added to homes during the pandemic. On Wednesday, Petco reported second-quarter sales growth of just 3%, decelerating from 4.3% in the first quarter, after double-digit increases in each quarter since its initial public offering.