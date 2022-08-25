Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - August 24, 2022
Wednesday 24/08/2022
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $13 million
09, 15, 22, 24, 26 & 41 Bonus No 16.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
71856313-01
ONTARIO 49
1, 2, 8, 11, 36 & 49. Bonus 47.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 6-S, 4-H, A-S, 5-C, 6-C.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
2, 3, 11, 17, 26 & 27 Bonus 28.
PICK-2: 8 2
PICK-3: 8 4 6
PICK-4: 0 0 6 4
ENCORE: 0703696
DAILY KENO
1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 12, 14, 15, 16, 27,
31, 33, 43, 45, 47, 49, 52, 54, 58, 59.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 3 3
PICK-3: 4 2 2
PICK-4: 9 3 5 6
ENCORE: 1916086
DAILY KENO
2, 4, 6, 7, 9, 19, 21, 30, 31, 37,
39, 40, 46, 50, 52, 54, 55, 56, 57, 69.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
BEAVER
DEER
FISH
INUKSHUK
LACROSSE
TOBOGGAN
