Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 22, 2022

The Dutch Senate on Tuesday passed a motion calling on the government to "use its powers" to temporarily block the construction of Facebook owner Meta's planned giant data centre in the Netherlands. In December the town of Zeewolde, 50 km east of Amsterdam, approved plans to build the largest facility of its kind in the Netherlands, from which Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp would serve users across Europe. A majority of parties in the Senate on Tuesday supported a proposal in which the government led by Prime Minister Mark Rutte was asked to halt the project until a national policy on data centres has been developed.