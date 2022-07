Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - July 12, 2022

Reuters

The European Union's body for dismantling failed banks said on Wednesday it would ratchet up pressure on lenders over the coming months to bolster their defences so that none remain "too big to fail" by January 2024. The Single Resolution Board (SRB), in its first "heat map" on progress in preventing failing banks from needing a taxpayer bailout, said that the shortfall in special debt issuance by banks to replenish burnt-out capital was down to 32.6 billion euros, or 0.45% of the total risk exposure. The SRB is the main resolution authority for banks in the 19-country euro zone, along with Bulgaria and Croatia.