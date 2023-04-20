Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - April 19, 2023
TORONTO, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 19/04/2023
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million
01, 06, 13, 17, 43 & 44. Bonus 28.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
48040996-01
ONTARIO 49
6, 13, 27, 29, 43 & 46. Bonus 47.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: J-C, 8-S, 10-C, J-D, 6-H.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
7, 11, 15, 17, 24 & 32 Bonus 9.
PICK-2: 8 8
PICK-3: 8 1 2
PICK-4: 2 7 7 0
ENCORE: 5979417
DAILY KENO
1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 10, 12, 19, 20, 21,
33, 35, 36, 44, 46, 50, 61, 64, 65, 67.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 4 5
PICK-3: 8 8 4
PICK-4: 3 5 1 1
ENCORE: 3923141
DAILY KENO
6, 8, 10, 11, 18, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27,
32, 34, 49, 50, 51, 55, 56, 57, 59, 67.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
BEARS
CANOE
CEDAR
SKATES
SKIING
TOBOGGAN
