Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - April 19, 2023

The Food and Drug Administration’s updated Covid-19 vaccination guidance issued Tuesday “does not impact availability” of Novavax Inc.’s (NASDAQ: NVAX) two-dose shot, nor does it change the Gaithersburg biotech’s plans to develop a new variant-specific product by the fall, according to the company. The regulatory agency established that the mRNA-based bivalent vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, which target both the original coronavirus and Omicron subvariants, will now be the only mRNA immunization options available — and that those companies’ original monovalent shots, based on the virus’ initial strain, “are no longer authorized for use” in the U.S. But Novavax’s more traditional vaccine, though also a monovalent shot developed before the Omicron variant began circulating, “remains authorized” as it is, an FDA spokesperson confirmed to the Washington Business Journal.