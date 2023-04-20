U.S. markets open in 8 hours 46 minutes

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - April 19, 2023

CNW Group
·1 min read

TORONTO, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 19/04/2023

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million
01, 06, 13, 17, 43 & 44. Bonus 28.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
 48040996-01 

ONTARIO 49
6, 13, 27, 29, 43 & 46. Bonus 47.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand:  J-C, 8-S, 10-C, J-D, 6-H. 

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

 

MEGADICE LOTTO:
7, 11, 15, 17, 24 & 32 Bonus 9.

PICK-2:  8 8

PICK-3:  8 1 2 

PICK-4: 2 7 7 0 

ENCORE: 5979417 

DAILY KENO
1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 10, 12, 19, 20, 21,
33, 35, 36, 44, 46, 50, 61, 64, 65, 67. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 4 5 

PICK-3: 8 8 4 

PICK-4: 3 5 1 1 

ENCORE: 3923141 

DAILY KENO

6, 8, 10, 11, 18, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27,
32, 34, 49, 50, 51, 55, 56, 57, 59, 67.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS 

BEARS

CANOE

CEDAR

SKATES

SKIING

TOBOGGAN

 

