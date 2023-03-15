Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 14, 2023

Reuters

Oil prices rebounded more than 1% on Wednesday, recovering from the previous day's plunge, as a stronger OPEC outlook on China's demand helped offset bearish global investor sentiment in the wake of the recent U.S. bank failures. "The oil market has bounced back on its own after the recent sharp losses," said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd, adding some investors had taken advantage of the slide to hunt for bargains. "The OPEC upgrade in Chinese oil demand outlook also lent support, though investors were still concerned over a cascading financial crisis after the recent collapse of U.S. banks," he said, noting that whether WTI can stay above $70 a barrel is being closely watched.