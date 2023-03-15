Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 14, 2023
TORONTO, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ -
Tuesday 14/03/2023
LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $29 millions
LottoMax MAIN Draw
04, 15, 17, 24, 27, 32 & 41 Bonus 36
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: K-S, 9-H, 10-H, A-D, 3-D.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO:
3, 4, 8, 20, 28 & 35 Bonus 34.
PICK-2: 8 9
PICK-3: 2 7 0
PICK-4: 1 0 4 0
ENCORE: 1254697
DAILY KENO
2, 4, 6, 17, 18, 23, 38, 39, 41, 42,
50, 53, 54, 56, 58, 61, 63, 64, 67, 69.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 1 1
PICK-3: 3 9 4
PICK-4: 0 5 0 8
ENCORE: 7787374
DAILY KENO
3, 4, 9, 20, 25, 35, 38, 42, 44, 47,
54, 55, 57, 58, 62, 63, 64, 67, 68, 69.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
FREEDOM
INUKSHUK
POUTINE
SALMON
SKATES
SYRUP
