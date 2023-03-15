U.S. markets open in 7 hours 58 minutes

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 14, 2023

·1 min read

TORONTO, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ -

Tuesday 14/03/2023

LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $29 millions

LottoMax MAIN Draw
04, 15, 17, 24, 27, 32 & 41 Bonus 36

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: K-S, 9-H, 10-H, A-D, 3-D.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND


J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO:
3, 4, 8, 20, 28 & 35 Bonus 34.

PICK-2: 8 9

PICK-3: 2 7 0

PICK-4: 1 0 4 0

ENCORE: 1254697

DAILY KENO
2, 4, 6, 17, 18, 23, 38, 39, 41, 42,
50, 53, 54, 56, 58, 61, 63, 64, 67, 69.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 1 1 

PICK-3: 3 9 4 

PICK-4: 0 5 0 8 

ENCORE: 7787374 

DAILY KENO
3, 4, 9, 20, 25, 35, 38, 42, 44, 47,
54, 55, 57, 58, 62, 63, 64, 67, 68, 69.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS

FREEDOM 

INUKSHUK 

POUTINE 

SALMON 

SKATES 

SYRUP 

© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/15/c2134.html

