Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 21, 2022

Associated Press

The game show that made famous the phrase “Come on down!” is coming on down to you. “The Price Is Right” is hitting the road, putting the game show on wheels and making 50 stops on a coast-to-coast tour for anyone who can't make the trip to the Los Angeles studio. “It’s kind of an exciting way for us to take something that’s really an important part of CBS' legacy and do something new and fresh with it,” said Mike Benson, president and chief marketing officer at CBS.