Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 15, 2023
TORONTO, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 15/03/2023
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million
04, 09, 26, 27, 28 & 33 Bonus No 30
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
51529311-02
ONTARIO 49
6, 8, 11, 30, 38 & 46. Bonus 20.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 3-D, 10-C, 2-S, K-H, 7-H.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
7, 15, 28, 34, 35 & 38 Bonus 30.
PICK-2: 7 6
PICK-3: 3 9 6
PICK-4: 2 3 0 5
ENCORE: 3359380
DAILY KENO
1, 4, 12, 14, 17, 21, 27, 30, 31, 37,
43, 46, 52, 53, 56, 61, 64, 65, 66, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 6 1
PICK-3: 0 1 8
PICK-4: 4 0 9 6
ENCORE: 9278105
DAILY KENO
1, 5, 7, 8, 9, 12, 14, 19, 20, 24,
27, 30, 32, 35, 36, 38, 39, 48, 55, 63.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
BEAVER
COTTAGE
LACROSSE
MITTENS
SHOVEL
SYRUP
© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/16/c3454.html