Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 15, 2023

·1 min read

TORONTO, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 15/03/2023  

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million
04, 09, 26, 27, 28 & 33 Bonus No 30 

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
51529311-02 

ONTARIO 49
6, 8, 11, 30, 38 & 46. Bonus 20. 

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 3-D, 10-C, 2-S, K-H, 7-H. 

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

 

MEGADICE LOTTO:
7, 15, 28, 34, 35 & 38 Bonus 30. 

PICK-2: 7 6 

PICK-3: 3 9 6 

PICK-4: 2 3 0 5 

ENCORE: 3359380 

DAILY KENO
1, 4, 12, 14, 17, 21, 27, 30, 31, 37,
43, 46, 52, 53, 56, 61, 64, 65, 66, 70. 

 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 6 1  

PICK-3: 0 1 8  

PICK-4: 4 0 9 6  

ENCORE: 9278105 

DAILY KENO
1, 5, 7, 8, 9, 12, 14, 19, 20, 24,
27, 30, 32, 35, 36, 38, 39, 48, 55, 63.

 

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS 

BEAVER

COTTAGE

LACROSSE

MITTENS

SHOVEL

SYRUP

 

