Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - July 29, 2022

The Mega Millions lottery is once again making headlines with a current jackpot worth $1.28 billion. It’s the kind of thing that’s nice to daydream about winning in-between scrolling TikTok and ignoring your boss, because of course you won’t win it. The chances are indistinguishable from zero. These jackpots are the real world equivalent of a loot box, except the odds are 1,000 times worse and everyone loves them.