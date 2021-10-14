Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Oct. 13, 2021
TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 13/10/2021
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $6 million
02, 07, 08, 11, 19 & 27. Bonus 24.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
16455240-02
ONTARIO 49
7, 14, 33, 38, 39 & 46. Bonus 45.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 2-S, J-H, 8-C, 9-H, 10-C.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
8, 10, 13, 15, 20 & 21 Bonus 22.
PICK-2: 9 1
PICK-3: 1 9 3
PICK-4: 8 0 0 8
ENCORE: 5009262
DAILY KENO
2, 6, 9, 10, 15, 20, 21, 22, 25, 30,
31, 32, 48, 52, 53, 58, 60, 61, 65, 68.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 5 6
PICK-3: 1 7 1
PICK-4: 2 2 4 0
ENCORE: 2541009
DAILY KENO
6, 7, 8, 11, 13, 20, 29, 31, 35, 36,
42, 43, 45, 48, 54, 55, 56, 62, 65, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANOE
MAPLE
NORTH
SALMON
SKATES
SKIING
© 2021 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/14/c8231.html