Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Oct. 13, 2021

·1 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 13/10/2021

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $6 million
02, 07, 08, 11, 19 & 27. Bonus 24.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
16455240-02

ONTARIO 49
7, 14, 33, 38, 39 & 46. Bonus 45.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 2-S, J-H, 8-C, 9-H, 10-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
8, 10, 13, 15, 20 & 21 Bonus 22.

PICK-2: 9 1

PICK-3: 1 9 3

PICK-4: 8 0 0 8

ENCORE: 5009262

DAILY KENO
2, 6, 9, 10, 15, 20, 21, 22, 25, 30,
31, 32, 48, 52, 53, 58, 60, 61, 65, 68.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 5 6

PICK-3: 1 7 1

PICK-4: 2 2 4 0

ENCORE: 2541009

DAILY KENO
6, 7, 8, 11, 13, 20, 29, 31, 35, 36,
42, 43, 45, 48, 54, 55, 56, 62, 65, 70.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS

CANOE

MAPLE

NORTH

SALMON

SKATES

SKIING

© 2021 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

