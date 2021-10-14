Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Oct. 13, 2021

Refinery29

This just in: Fall’s hottest accessory isn’t a new bag or a cool pair of chunky loafers, but rather, a holder for your COVID vaccine card. That’s right: A clear, plastic home for your all-important vaccination card is high-key the ultimate must-cop item. After all, proof of vaccination in certain cities is the key to easing back into life as we once knew it; this includes things like indoor dining, attending concerts, and going to the gym or workout studios, not to mention being able to travel i