Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - April 15, 2023
TORONTO, April 15, 2023 /CNW/ -
Saturday 15/04/2023
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
01, 20, 30, 35, 36 & 44 Bonus No 48
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
93331474-01
ONTARIO 49
1, 3, 15, 30, 31 & 46. Bonus 26.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $400,000
12, 13, 30, 31, 37 & 45. Bonus 17.
Early Bird: 1, 24, 25 & 39.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 9-C, K-D, 8-H, J-H, 7-D.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
4, 16, 23, 32, 33 & 35 Bonus 21.
PICK-2: 1 1
PICK-3: 6 8 5
PICK-4: 8 7 5 0
ENCORE: 1354251
DAILY KENO
1, 3, 5, 8, 12, 16, 20, 21, 22, 25,
26, 29, 30, 44, 47, 51, 52, 56, 59, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 6 3
PICK-3: 3 0 9
PICK-4: 4 8 8 3
ENCORE: 0414882
DAILY KENO
5, 6, 12, 13, 18, 19, 22, 26, 27, 31,
32, 36, 39, 45, 47, 57, 59, 62, 64, 66.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
BEAVER
CANOE
LACROSSE
MAPLE
MOOSE
SHOVEL
© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/16/c7027.html