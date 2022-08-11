Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Aug. 10, 2022
Wednesday 10/08/2022
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions
08, 09, 36, 38, 44 & 45. Bonus 29.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
57602020-06
ONTARIO 49
15, 21, 25, 29, 37 & 45. Bonus 9.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 8-D, 4-D, J-S, A-S, 10-S.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
14, 17, 18, 22, 27 & 31 Bonus 9.
PICK-2: 2 2
PICK-3: 1 5 3
PICK-4: 5 6 1 9
ENCORE: 0514990
DAILY KENO
2, 7, 11, 14, 24, 32, 37, 38, 40, 41,
44, 47, 49, 54, 57, 59, 60, 61, 65, 67.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 2 6
PICK-3: 0 3 6
PICK-4: 3 1 4 7
ENCORE: 0263648
DAILY KENO
3, 8, 9, 13, 15, 19, 27, 30, 31, 36,
37, 42, 47, 49, 52, 56, 58, 63, 64, 68.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
BEAVER
FOREST
PADDLE
PUCK
SCARF
SKATES
