U.S. markets open in 7 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,220.00
    +10.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,342.00
    +82.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,439.50
    +47.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,974.50
    +5.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.50
    -0.43 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.30
    -14.40 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    20.42
    -0.32 (-1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0286
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.74
    -2.03 (-9.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2189
    -0.0029 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1260
    +0.2530 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,547.96
    +1,597.54 (+6.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    579.47
    +48.25 (+9.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.11
    +18.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Aug. 10, 2022

·1 min read

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2022 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 10/08/2022 

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions
08, 09, 36, 38, 44 & 45. Bonus 29.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
57602020-06

ONTARIO 49
15, 21, 25, 29, 37 & 45. Bonus 9.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 8-D, 4-D, J-S, A-S, 10-S. 

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

 

MEGADICE LOTTO:
14, 17, 18, 22, 27 & 31 Bonus 9.

PICK-2: 2 2 

PICK-3: 1 5 3 

PICK-4: 5 6 1 9 

ENCORE: 0514990 

DAILY KENO
2, 7, 11, 14, 24, 32, 37, 38, 40, 41,
44, 47, 49, 54, 57, 59, 60, 61, 65, 67. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 2 6  

PICK-3: 0 3 6 

PICK-4: 3 1 4 7 

ENCORE: 0263648 

DAILY KENO
3, 8, 9, 13, 15, 19, 27, 30, 31, 36, 
37, 42, 47, 49, 52, 56, 58, 63, 64, 68.

 

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS 

BEAVER

FOREST

PADDLE

PUCK

SCARF

SKATES

 

© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/11/c3614.html

Recommended Stories