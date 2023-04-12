Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - April 11, 2023
Tuesday 11/04/2023
LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $25 millions
LottoMax MAIN Draw
04, 05, 11, 12, 31, 43 & 44 Bonus 15
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 5-D, 10-S, 10-H, K-D, 8-H.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
2, 3, 7, 9, 25 & 26 Bonus 19.
PICK-2: 2 7
PICK-3: 9 3 6
PICK-4: 8 7 1 6
ENCORE: 3989936
DAILY KENO
1, 3, 5, 6, 11, 22, 26, 30, 31, 35,
36, 37, 39, 41, 49, 51, 52, 58, 59, 64.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 4 2
PICK-3: 8 7 3
PICK-4: 5 3 6 1
ENCORE: 7830210
DAILY KENO
3, 7, 9, 10, 13, 14, 20, 24, 25, 36,
37, 41, 43, 44, 46, 47, 48, 53, 60, 61.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
COTTAGE
FISH
HOCKEY
LACROSSE
MITTENS
POUTINE
