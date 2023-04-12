U.S. markets open in 8 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,138.50
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,881.00
    +29.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,074.50
    -0.25 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,798.30
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.57
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    2,033.60
    +14.60 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    25.53
    +0.34 (+1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0931
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.10
    +0.13 (+0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2439
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7700
    +0.1000 (+0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,986.00
    -143.14 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    648.71
    -7.49 (-1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,785.72
    +44.16 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,083.55
    +160.18 (+0.57%)
     

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - April 11, 2023

CNW Group
·1 min read

TORONTO, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ -

Tuesday 11/04/2023 

LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $25 millions

LottoMax MAIN Draw
04, 05, 11, 12, 31, 43 & 44 Bonus 15

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 5-D, 10-S, 10-H, K-D, 8-H.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND


J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

 

MEGA DICE LOTTO
2, 3, 7, 9, 25 & 26  Bonus  19.

PICK-2: 2 7 

PICK-3: 9 3 6 

PICK-4: 8 7 1 6 

ENCORE: 3989936 

DAILY KENO
1, 3, 5, 6, 11, 22, 26, 30, 31, 35, 
36, 37, 39, 41, 49, 51, 52, 58, 59, 64. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 4 2  

PICK-3: 8 7 3 

PICK-4: 5 3 6 1  

ENCORE: 7830210  

DAILY KENO
3, 7, 9, 10, 13, 14, 20, 24, 25, 36, 
37, 41, 43, 44, 46, 47, 48, 53, 60, 61.

 

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS 

COTTAGE

FISH

HOCKEY

LACROSSE

MITTENS

POUTINE

 

© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

