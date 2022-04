Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - April 22, 2022

Storyful

Amusing footage shows a sleepy-looking cat grabbing a golden retriever’s face while attempting to snatch a toy from the dog at their home in Tulsa, Oklahoma.The video, taken by pet owner Kenda Skaggs, shows golden retriever Journey trying to enjoy his toy while cat June kicks at Journey and grabs a hold of the his’ face before appearing to lose interest in the pursuit.Journey, who reacts calmly to June’s playful aggression, is no stranger to attention. Since going viral in 2018 when Skaggs posted a video of him appearing to drive a boat, Journey has garnered thousands of fans on Facebook and Instagram, where Skaggs shares numerous videos of the dog. Credit: Kenda Denison Skaggs via Storyful