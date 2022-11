Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Nov. 4, 2022

TheStreet.com

As prices continue to rise on everything from groceries to travel and the holidays skate ever closer, many families are wondering whether they can even afford to host a Thanksgiving dinner. A recent survey showed that nearly 2 or 5 (38%) of folks had decided to trim down the expenses of their Thanksgiving spreads due to inflation. While businesses have to cope with these cost issues as much as consumers do, a few that are able have stepped up with so-called inflation-proof offers such as Costco's declaration that its famous $1.50 hot dog combo would not go up in price.