Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Oct. 29, 2022

·1 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2022 /CNW/ -

Saturday 29/10/2022

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw 
09, 13, 20, 26, 28 & 40. Bonus No 44.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
77511065-01

ONTARIO 49
17, 21, 29, 30, 35 & 49. Bonus 20. 

LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $250,000
19, 21, 23, 26, 29 & 39. Bonus 17.

Early Bird:  2, 26, 35 & 38. 

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: A-D, 4-C, K-C, 9-C, 10-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND


J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
1, 8, 12, 22, 29 & 37. Bonus 34.

PICK-2:  7 3

PICK-3:  5 1 6

PICK-4:  1 0 7 3

ENCORE:  3577146

DAILY KENO
1, 6, 10, 11, 12, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27,
29, 36, 42, 43, 47, 49, 50, 53, 61, 69. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2:  7 1

PICK-3:  4 6 0

PICK-4:  0 3 6 2

ENCORE:  0798614

DAILY KENO
1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 23, 27, 28, 30, 36,
37, 43, 51, 53, 55, 56, 58, 63, 64, 70.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 

CANADIAN THINGS

INUKSHUK

LACROSSE

MITTENS

SHOVEL

SNOWMOBILE

TOQUE

