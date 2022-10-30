Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Oct. 29, 2022
TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2022 /CNW/ -
Saturday 29/10/2022
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
09, 13, 20, 26, 28 & 40. Bonus No 44.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
77511065-01
ONTARIO 49
17, 21, 29, 30, 35 & 49. Bonus 20.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $250,000
19, 21, 23, 26, 29 & 39. Bonus 17.
Early Bird: 2, 26, 35 & 38.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: A-D, 4-C, K-C, 9-C, 10-S.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
1, 8, 12, 22, 29 & 37. Bonus 34.
PICK-2: 7 3
PICK-3: 5 1 6
PICK-4: 1 0 7 3
ENCORE: 3577146
DAILY KENO
1, 6, 10, 11, 12, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27,
29, 36, 42, 43, 47, 49, 50, 53, 61, 69.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 7 1
PICK-3: 4 6 0
PICK-4: 0 3 6 2
ENCORE: 0798614
DAILY KENO
1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 23, 27, 28, 30, 36,
37, 43, 51, 53, 55, 56, 58, 63, 64, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
INUKSHUK
LACROSSE
MITTENS
SHOVEL
SNOWMOBILE
TOQUE
