Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 29, 2023

CNW Group
·1 min read

TORONTO, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 29/03/2023 

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw 
09, 10, 12, 17, 30 & 45. Bonus 44.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
58214270-01 

ONTARIO 49
10, 21, 30, 34, 37 & 40. Bonus 18. 

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand:  8-H, 7-S, 9-C, 3-C, 6-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

 

MEGADICE LOTTO:
3, 20, 22, 33, 37 & 39 Bonus  10.

PICK-2: 5 4 

PICK-3: 2 3 6 

PICK-4: 1 4 8 0 

ENCORE: 8710396 

DAILY KENO
6, 8, 9, 15, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30, 34, 
40, 42, 45, 49, 54, 55, 59, 66, 68, 70. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 5 8  

PICK-3: 0 3 1  

PICK-4: 5 5 1 5 

ENCORE: 4471860 

DAILY KENO
6, 11, 15, 18, 26, 28, 30, 32, 33, 35, 
37, 44, 48, 51, 57, 58, 60, 63, 67, 68.

 

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS 

FREEDOM

INUKSHUK

MAPLE

PADDLE

PUCK

SALMON

 

