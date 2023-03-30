Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 29, 2023
TORONTO, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 29/03/2023
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
09, 10, 12, 17, 30 & 45. Bonus 44.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
58214270-01
ONTARIO 49
10, 21, 30, 34, 37 & 40. Bonus 18.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 8-H, 7-S, 9-C, 3-C, 6-C.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
3, 20, 22, 33, 37 & 39 Bonus 10.
PICK-2: 5 4
PICK-3: 2 3 6
PICK-4: 1 4 8 0
ENCORE: 8710396
DAILY KENO
6, 8, 9, 15, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30, 34,
40, 42, 45, 49, 54, 55, 59, 66, 68, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 5 8
PICK-3: 0 3 1
PICK-4: 5 5 1 5
ENCORE: 4471860
DAILY KENO
6, 11, 15, 18, 26, 28, 30, 32, 33, 35,
37, 44, 48, 51, 57, 58, 60, 63, 67, 68.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
FREEDOM
INUKSHUK
MAPLE
PADDLE
PUCK
SALMON
