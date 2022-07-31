U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,130.29
    +57.86 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,845.13
    +315.50 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,390.69
    +228.09 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.23
    +12.20 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.30
    +1.88 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.70
    +13.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    20.33
    +0.47 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0227
    +0.0031 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    -0.0390 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2181
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1900
    -1.1300 (-0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,784.08
    -5.89 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    551.24
    -1.16 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    +78.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,801.64
    -13.84 (-0.05%)
     

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - July 30, 2022

·1 min read

TORONTO, July 30, 2022 /CNW/ -

Saturday  30/07/2022

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $17 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw 
09, 21, 22, 27, 35 & 47. Bonus No 31.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
77746023-02

06077687-04 06273729-01 06279706-03 28447897-04
34269573-02 34897805-01 53760702-01 54129966-02
54154014-01 54166275-01 54355244-03 54415471-03
54456165-01 54806095-02 54896480-01 64111885-01
68303983-06 72897305-01 77317608-04 91738030-04 

 

ONTARIO 49
2, 8, 9, 24, 28 & 44.  Bonus 41. 

 

LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $250,000
2, 3, 7, 15, 16 & 28.  Bonus 45.
Early Bird:  16, 22, 29 & 35.

 

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand:  K-C, 7-S, 10-C, 3-D, 7-H 

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND


J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

 

MEGA DICE LOTTO
3, 12, 13, 20, 26 & 32.  Bonus 5. 

PICK-2:  6 0

PICK-3:  7 6 6

PICK-4:  8 8 9 3

ENCORE:  4891358

DAILY KENO
4, 10, 12, 15, 17, 18, 24, 25, 27, 31,
32, 33, 35, 36, 38, 42, 45, 55, 56, 69.

 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2:  0 2

PICK-3:  6 0 3

PICK-4:  0 4 1 3

ENCORE:  1704240

DAILY KENO
3, 4, 10, 11, 13, 15, 19, 21, 22, 23,
24, 27, 29, 31, 35, 40, 43, 45, 60, 65.

 

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 

CANADIAN THINGS

BEAVER

DONUTS

MOOSE

SKATES

SKIING

WINTER

© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/31/c1716.html

Recommended Stories