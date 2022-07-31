Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - July 30, 2022
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $17 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
09, 21, 22, 27, 35 & 47. Bonus No 31.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
77746023-02
06077687-04 06273729-01 06279706-03 28447897-04
34269573-02 34897805-01 53760702-01 54129966-02
54154014-01 54166275-01 54355244-03 54415471-03
54456165-01 54806095-02 54896480-01 64111885-01
68303983-06 72897305-01 77317608-04 91738030-04
ONTARIO 49
2, 8, 9, 24, 28 & 44. Bonus 41.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $250,000
2, 3, 7, 15, 16 & 28. Bonus 45.
Early Bird: 16, 22, 29 & 35.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: K-C, 7-S, 10-C, 3-D, 7-H
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
3, 12, 13, 20, 26 & 32. Bonus 5.
PICK-2: 6 0
PICK-3: 7 6 6
PICK-4: 8 8 9 3
ENCORE: 4891358
DAILY KENO
4, 10, 12, 15, 17, 18, 24, 25, 27, 31,
32, 33, 35, 36, 38, 42, 45, 55, 56, 69.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 0 2
PICK-3: 6 0 3
PICK-4: 0 4 1 3
ENCORE: 1704240
DAILY KENO
3, 4, 10, 11, 13, 15, 19, 21, 22, 23,
24, 27, 29, 31, 35, 40, 43, 45, 60, 65.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
BEAVER
DONUTS
MOOSE
SKATES
SKIING
WINTER
