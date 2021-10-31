Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Oct. 30, 2021
TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2021 /CNW/ -
Saturday 30/10/2021
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $8 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
03, 05, 07, 23, 42 & 46 Bonus No 15
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
63440754-02
ONTARIO 49
9, 10, 22, 24, 37 & 48. Bonus 40.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $870,000
1, 16, 34, 36, 41 & 44. Bonus 8.
Early Bird: 8, 9, 32 & 41.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 5-H, 7-H, 3-D, 4-H, 6-C.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
2, 11, 17, 19, 29 & 38 Bonus 3.
PICK-2: 2 9
PICK-3: 2 3 3
PICK-4: 5 5 5 2
ENCORE: 5766311
DAILY KENO
2, 3, 5, 6, 12, 21, 23, 26, 38, 40,
43, 44, 48, 50, 53, 56, 58, 64, 65, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 6 2
PICK-3: 2 3 9
PICK-4: 8 9 5 2
ENCORE: 9170552
DAILY KENO
8, 15, 20, 22, 23, 24, 27, 29, 30, 31,
39, 41, 43, 46, 57, 58, 59, 60, 68, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
CURLING
DEER
FISHING
MOOSE
SCARF
SKATES
© 2021 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/31/c4870.html