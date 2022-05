Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - May 12, 2022

American City Business Journals

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) is opening four new outlet stores across the U.S. this spring and fall as part of a plan to double its outlet count over the next year. The Richfield-based retailer plans to remodel three existing Best Buy stores — in a Chicago suburb, Phoenix and Manassas, Virginia — and reopen them as outlets. It'll also relocate its current Houston outlet to a bigger space, the company announced Wednesday.