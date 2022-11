Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Nov. 13, 2022

Motley Fool

This year, as we reconcile our kids' wish lists with our budgets, finding sweet deals on gifts they'll actually want has become a priority. If you desperately need your kids to be quiet on road trips (for a few blissful moments) but don't want them to have too much screen time, an LCD writing tablet can be a lifesaver. Amazon currently features an 11-Inch Doodle Board Electronic Drawing Tablet for less than $10.