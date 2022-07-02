Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - July 1, 2022
Friday 01/07/2022
LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $21 millions
LottoMax MAIN Draw
01, 11, 13, 14, 25, 36 & 47 Bonus 50
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 3-C, 8-C, K-D, 6-S, 10-S.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
5, 9, 25, 26, 33 & 35 Bonus 15.
PICK-2: 6 8
PICK-3: 9 0 0
PICK-4: 5 9 8 0
ENCORE: 1724589
DAILY KENO
3, 7, 10, 11, 15, 18, 19, 28, 30, 35,
38, 42, 43, 45, 49, 50, 54, 56, 58, 67.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 9 6
PICK-3: 3 3 6
PICK-4: 4 3 3 5
ENCORE: 1327757
DAILY KENO
3, 9, 13, 20, 24, 27, 28, 30, 33, 35,
39, 40, 41, 42, 48, 53, 54, 55, 64, 66.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
COTTAGE
NORTH
PINE
SHOVEL
SKIING
SYRUP
