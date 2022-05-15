Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - May 14, 2022
TORONTO, May 14, 2022 /CNW/ -
Saturday 14/05/2022
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $11 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
02, 14, 21, 27, 34 & 49. Bonus 05.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
62961587-01
ONTARIO 49
3, 12, 23, 31, 33 & 40. Bonus 27.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $1,810,000
5, 6, 7, 28, 39 & 45. Bonus 4.
Early Bird: 1, 2, 7 & 36.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 2-S, 5-D, J-D, 3-H, 9-D.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
1, 3, 8, 30, 33 & 34. Bonus 19.
PICK-2: 3 9
PICK-3: 6 3 6
PICK-4: 9 0 0 7
ENCORE: 3751080
DAILY KENO
1, 4, 14, 16, 21, 25, 26, 28, 32, 35,
42, 43, 51, 52, 56, 58, 59, 65, 69, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 5 3
PICK-3: 1 8 3
PICK-4: 0 9 5 3
ENCORE: 0899963
DAILY KENO
2, 5, 9, 18, 22, 23, 26, 28, 29, 36,
37, 40, 44, 47, 49, 52, 62, 65, 66, 68.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
MITTENS
NORTH
PINE
POUTINE
SKIING
TOQUE
© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
