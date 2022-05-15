U.S. markets closed

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - May 14, 2022

·1 min read

TORONTO, May 14, 2022 /CNW/ -

Saturday 14/05/2022

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $11 millions

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw

02, 14, 21, 27, 34 & 49. Bonus 05.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize

62961587-01

ONTARIO 49
3, 12, 23, 31, 33 & 40. Bonus 27.

LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $1,810,000
5, 6, 7, 28, 39 & 45. Bonus 4.

Early Bird: 1, 2, 7 & 36.

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 2-S, 5-D, J-D, 3-H, 9-D.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND


J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
1, 3, 8, 30, 33 & 34. Bonus 19.

PICK-2: 3 9

PICK-3: 6 3 6

PICK-4: 9 0 0 7

ENCORE: 3751080

DAILY KENO
1, 4, 14, 16, 21, 25, 26, 28, 32, 35,
42, 43, 51, 52, 56, 58, 59, 65, 69, 70.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 5 3

PICK-3: 1 8 3

PICK-4: 0 9 5 3

ENCORE: 0899963

DAILY KENO
2, 5, 9, 18, 22, 23, 26, 28, 29, 36,
37, 40, 44, 47, 49, 52, 62, 65, 66, 68.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS

MITTENS

NORTH

PINE

POUTINE

SKIING

TOQUE

© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/15/c6749.html

