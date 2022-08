Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Aug. 30, 2022

Best Life

Lotteries have attracted major headlines on both sides of the pond this summer—in the U.S., it's because of the record-smashing $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, which was finally claimed. In the UK, it's because a man claimed his girlfriend cut him off from their $4 million lottery winnings after they broke up. It's not the only time a lottery jackpot has caused a family feud. Read on to find out how winning the lottery brought really bad luck to some. 1 Dad Didn't Share $3.6 Million Prize This