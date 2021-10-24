U.S. markets closed

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Oct. 23, 2021

·1 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2021 /CNW/ -

Saturday 23/10/2021

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
01, 03, 09, 40, 42 & 44 Bonus No 46

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
40703105-01

ONTARIO 49
3, 8, 17, 34, 37 & 46. Bonus 18.

LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $590,000
2, 3, 4, 12, 32 & 44. Bonus 39.

Early Bird: 4, 11, 12 & 45.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 10-S, 5-C, 9-D, 9-S, 6-D.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND


J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
5, 7, 13, 24, 33 & 37 Bonus 15.

PICK-2: 2 9

PICK-3: 7 9 5

PICK-4: 8 3 1 3

ENCORE: 2996675

DAILY KENO
5, 8, 13, 16, 18, 21, 22, 25, 27, 29,
30, 34, 44, 46, 49, 51, 52, 55, 58, 63.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 7 3

PICK-3: 7 5 9

PICK-4: 9 2 6 0

ENCORE: 9275416

DAILY KENO
10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 22, 25, 30, 32,
34, 39, 40, 41, 46, 50, 57, 61, 66, 70.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS

BACON

CANOE

CHIPMUNK

FREEDOM

MOOSE

TOBOGGAN

