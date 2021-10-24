Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Oct. 23, 2021
Saturday 23/10/2021
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
01, 03, 09, 40, 42 & 44 Bonus No 46
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
40703105-01
ONTARIO 49
3, 8, 17, 34, 37 & 46. Bonus 18.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $590,000
2, 3, 4, 12, 32 & 44. Bonus 39.
Early Bird: 4, 11, 12 & 45.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 10-S, 5-C, 9-D, 9-S, 6-D.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
5, 7, 13, 24, 33 & 37 Bonus 15.
PICK-2: 2 9
PICK-3: 7 9 5
PICK-4: 8 3 1 3
ENCORE: 2996675
DAILY KENO
5, 8, 13, 16, 18, 21, 22, 25, 27, 29,
30, 34, 44, 46, 49, 51, 52, 55, 58, 63.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 7 3
PICK-3: 7 5 9
PICK-4: 9 2 6 0
ENCORE: 9275416
DAILY KENO
10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 22, 25, 30, 32,
34, 39, 40, 41, 46, 50, 57, 61, 66, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
BACON
CANOE
CHIPMUNK
FREEDOM
MOOSE
TOBOGGAN
