Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - April 27, 2022
Wednesday 27/04/2022
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $8 millions
06, 26, 29, 32, 33 & 41 Bonus 02.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
40177877-01
ONTARIO 49
1, 2, 10, 29, 31 & 48. Bonus/No comp. 23.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 2-H, J-D, 2-S, 5-H, 3-D.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
5, 8, 9, 17, 28 & 30 Bonus/No comp. 14.
PICK-2: 0 4
PICK-3: 2 4 9
PICK-4: 9 4 2 3
ENCORE: 6241646
DAILY KENO
3, 7, 9, 10, 14, 20, 23, 25, 26, 31,
32, 37, 39, 44, 46, 56, 58, 62, 64, 66.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 8 9
PICK-3: 2 7 2
PICK-4: 2 4 1 8
ENCORE: 1471839
DAILY KENO
2, 5, 7, 10, 21, 22, 23, 31, 32, 34,
39, 43, 48, 50, 51, 55, 56, 60, 63, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
BEAVER
CHIPMUNK
COTTAGE
FREEDOM
PUCK
SNOW
