Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - April 27, 2022

·1 min read

TORONTO, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 27/04/2022

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $8 millions
06, 26, 29, 32, 33 & 41 Bonus 02.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
40177877-01

ONTARIO 49
1, 2, 10, 29, 31 & 48. Bonus/No comp. 23.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 2-H, J-D, 2-S, 5-H, 3-D.

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
5, 8, 9, 17, 28 & 30 Bonus/No comp. 14.

PICK-2: 0 4

PICK-3: 2 4 9

PICK-4: 9 4 2 3

ENCORE: 6241646

DAILY KENO
3, 7, 9, 10, 14, 20, 23, 25, 26, 31,
32, 37, 39, 44, 46, 56, 58, 62, 64, 66.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 8 9

PICK-3: 2 7 2

PICK-4: 2 4 1 8

ENCORE: 1471839

DAILY KENO
2, 5, 7, 10, 21, 22, 23, 31, 32, 34,
39, 43, 48, 50, 51, 55, 56, 60, 63, 70.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS

BEAVER

CHIPMUNK

COTTAGE

FREEDOM

PUCK

SNOW

© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

