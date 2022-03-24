U.S. markets open in 7 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,463.25
    +15.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,339.00
    +89.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,517.50
    +70.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,055.00
    +7.60 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.56
    -0.37 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.60
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0982
    -0.0030 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.57
    +0.63 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3187
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.3700
    +0.2570 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,916.50
    +930.78 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.42
    +21.82 (+2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,004.81
    -35.35 (-0.13%)
     

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 23, 2022

·1 min read

TORONTO, March 23, 2022 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 23/03/2022

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $6 millions
08, 11, 12, 23, 29 & 36 Bonus 49.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
48264987-01

ONTARIO 49
5, 15, 17, 19, 39 & 45. Bonus 35.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 9-C, Q-D, A-C, 10-C, 3-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
2, 10, 18, 22, 36 & 37 Bonus 14.

PICK-2: 1 1

PICK-3: 3 6 8

PICK-4: 5 2 4 9

ENCORE: 5228625

DAILY KENO
4, 6, 7, 8, 15, 19, 23, 26, 28, 31,
41, 42, 43, 44, 46, 47, 52, 55, 64, 66.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 1 6

PICK-3: 3 7 7

PICK-4: 3 8 2 0

ENCORE: 9330881

DAILY KENO
1, 5, 6, 17, 20, 25, 27, 30, 31, 34,
37, 40, 45, 47, 53, 54, 55, 64, 66, 70.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS

BACON

CANOE

CEDAR

PINE

SKIING

SYRUP

© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/24/c9658.html

Recommended Stories