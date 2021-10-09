U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.34
    -8.42 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,746.25
    -8.69 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,579.54
    -74.48 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.09
    -17.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    +1.29 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.2100
    +0.5940 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,648.34
    +709.52 (+1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.12
    +10.52 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Oct. 8, 2021

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -

Friday 08/10/2021

LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $31 millions

LottoMax MAIN Draw

05, 16, 19, 21, 23, 31 & 36 Bonus 46

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 10-C, 5-H, Q-D, 6-C, 9-C.


Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND


J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
18, 21, 27, 30, 31 & 39 Bonus 4.

PICK-2: 9 7

PICK-3: 9 5 8

PICK-4: 4 3 2 2

ENCORE: 7553890

DAILY KENO
1, 4, 8, 13, 20, 23, 26, 33, 34, 40,
42, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 54, 55, 64.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 7 7

PICK-3: 3 0 0

PICK-4: 4 4 3 3

ENCORE: 6705302

DAILY KENO
1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 19, 20, 21, 24,
35, 41, 42, 54, 55, 56, 60, 62, 66, 67.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS

CHIPMUNK

LACROSSE

MAPLE

PINE

SKIING

WINTER

