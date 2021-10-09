Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Oct. 8, 2021
Friday 08/10/2021
LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $31 millions
LottoMax MAIN Draw
05, 16, 19, 21, 23, 31 & 36 Bonus 46
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 10-C, 5-H, Q-D, 6-C, 9-C.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
18, 21, 27, 30, 31 & 39 Bonus 4.
PICK-2: 9 7
PICK-3: 9 5 8
PICK-4: 4 3 2 2
ENCORE: 7553890
DAILY KENO
1, 4, 8, 13, 20, 23, 26, 33, 34, 40,
42, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 54, 55, 64.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 7 7
PICK-3: 3 0 0
PICK-4: 4 4 3 3
ENCORE: 6705302
DAILY KENO
1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 19, 20, 21, 24,
35, 41, 42, 54, 55, 56, 60, 62, 66, 67.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
CHIPMUNK
LACROSSE
MAPLE
PINE
SKIING
WINTER
© 2021 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc.
