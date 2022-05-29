U.S. markets closed

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - May 28, 2022

·1 min read

TORONTO, May 28, 2022 /CNW/ -

Saturday  28/05/2022

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $11 millions 

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw 
06, 13, 15, 29, 45 & 48.  Bonus 01.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
49258332-04

 

ONTARIO 49
1, 8, 10, 36, 43 & 45.  Bonus 47.

 

LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $250,000 
7, 24, 30, 35, 41 & 42.  Bonus 18.

Early Bird:  18, 32, 35 & 41.

 

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand:  2-C, 6-D, 10-S, 7-H, 3-H.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND


J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

 

MEGA DICE LOTTO
3, 8, 11, 25, 32 & 38.  Bonus 33.

PICK-2:  5 5

PICK-3:  4 2 2

PICK-4:  2 9 8 2

ENCORE:  6713131

DAILY KENO
1, 2, 3, 5, 9, 12, 13, 16, 25, 27,
30, 32, 34, 35, 37, 42, 52, 58, 61, 66.

 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2:  6 3

PICK-3:  3 9 7

PICK-4:  5 5 2 3

ENCORE:  0912616

DAILY KENO
4, 7, 8, 18, 22, 26, 28, 35, 38, 40,
44, 46, 51, 53, 54, 55, 56, 65, 66, 69.

 

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 

CANADIAN THINGS

CURLING

FISH

SALMON

SKATES

SKIING

SNOWMOBILE

© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/29/c1807.html

