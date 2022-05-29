Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - May 28, 2022

American City Business Journals

Leesburg quantum computing software company Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) is purchasing fellow quantum firm QPhoton Inc. in its first M&A deal. The acquisition will be paid for by a mixture of common stock, preferred stock and warrants and will represent in total approximately 49% of the total outstanding capital stock of QCI. Quantum Computing Inc., or QCI, began trading on the Nasdaq in July after three years on the over-the-counter market.