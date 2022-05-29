Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - May 28, 2022
TORONTO, May 28, 2022 /CNW/ -
Saturday 28/05/2022
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $11 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
06, 13, 15, 29, 45 & 48. Bonus 01.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
49258332-04
ONTARIO 49
1, 8, 10, 36, 43 & 45. Bonus 47.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $250,000
7, 24, 30, 35, 41 & 42. Bonus 18.
Early Bird: 18, 32, 35 & 41.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 2-C, 6-D, 10-S, 7-H, 3-H.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
3, 8, 11, 25, 32 & 38. Bonus 33.
PICK-2: 5 5
PICK-3: 4 2 2
PICK-4: 2 9 8 2
ENCORE: 6713131
DAILY KENO
1, 2, 3, 5, 9, 12, 13, 16, 25, 27,
30, 32, 34, 35, 37, 42, 52, 58, 61, 66.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 6 3
PICK-3: 3 9 7
PICK-4: 5 5 2 3
ENCORE: 0912616
DAILY KENO
4, 7, 8, 18, 22, 26, 28, 35, 38, 40,
44, 46, 51, 53, 54, 55, 56, 65, 66, 69.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
CURLING
FISH
SALMON
SKATES
SKIING
SNOWMOBILE
© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/29/c1807.html