Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Oct. 1, 2022
Saturday 01/10/2022
Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
04, 19, 21, 24, 25 & 36 Bonus No 09
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
53260327-02
ONTARIO 49
1, 2, 9, 28, 35 & 46. Bonus 41.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $580,000
5, 25, 29, 34, 35 & 45. Bonus 42.
Early Bird: 19, 23, 36 & 41.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 10-C, 8-H, 3-S, 6-H, 2-D.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
2, 5, 7, 18, 29 & 38 Bonus 13.
PICK-2: 1 6
PICK-3: 1 9 3
PICK-4: 5 5 0 3
ENCORE: 5556473
DAILY KENO
4, 5, 10, 19, 24, 25, 27, 37, 40, 43,
44, 51, 56, 57, 59, 61, 63, 64, 66, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 8 6
PICK-3: 2 2 3
PICK-4: 9 0 2 9
ENCORE: 6193039
DAILY KENO
1, 6, 9, 15, 17, 22, 25, 26, 29, 34,
36, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 52, 55, 60, 65.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
BACON
CURLING
DONUTS
FOREST
SCARF
TOQUE
