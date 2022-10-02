U.S. markets closed

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Oct. 1, 2022

·1 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -

Saturday 01/10/2022

Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
04, 19, 21, 24, 25 & 36 Bonus No 09

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize 
53260327-02

ONTARIO 49
1, 2, 9, 28, 35 & 46. Bonus 41.

LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $580,000
5, 25, 29, 34, 35 & 45. Bonus 42.

Early Bird: 19, 23, 36 & 41.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 10-C, 8-H, 3-S, 6-H, 2-D.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND


J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
2, 5, 7, 18, 29 & 38 Bonus 13.

PICK-2: 1 6

PICK-3: 1 9 3

PICK-4: 5 5 0 3

ENCORE: 5556473

DAILY KENO
4, 5, 10, 19, 24, 25, 27, 37, 40, 43,
44, 51, 56, 57, 59, 61, 63, 64, 66, 70.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 8 6 

PICK-3: 2 2 3 

PICK-4: 9 0 2 9 

ENCORE: 6193039 

DAILY KENO
1, 6, 9, 15, 17, 22, 25, 26, 29, 34,
36, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 52, 55, 60, 65.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 

CANADIAN THINGS

BACON

CURLING

DONUTS

FOREST

SCARF

TOQUE

© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/02/c9208.html

