Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Dec. 18, 2022

Reuters

The yen climbed on Monday on news that the Japanese government could soon revise a joint statement with the Bank of Japan (BOJ) over the latter's inflation target, potentially paving the way for a tweak in the BOJ's ultra-loose monetary policy. The Japanese government will consider revising next year a joint statement it signed with the BOJ in 2013 that commits the central bank to meeting a 2% inflation target as soon as possible, sources told Reuters. The revision, if made, would be done after a new BOJ governor is appointed in April, a move that may heighten the chance of a tweak to incumbent Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's ultra-loose monetary policy.