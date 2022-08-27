U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,057.66
    -141.46 (-3.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,283.40
    -1,008.38 (-3.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,141.71
    -497.56 (-3.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,899.83
    -64.81 (-3.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.97
    +0.45 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.80
    -20.60 (-1.16%)
     

  • Silver

    18.77
    -0.35 (-1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9975
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0350
    +0.0090 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1731
    -0.0107 (-0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7520
    +1.2820 (+0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,133.59
    -1,285.50 (-6.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.93
    -26.28 (-5.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Aug. 26, 2022

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2022 /CNW/ -

Friday 26/08/2022 

LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $31 millions
LottoMax MAIN Draw
03, 11, 22, 26, 29, 46 & 48  Bonus 28.

 

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand:  6-D, 4-C, Q-C, 9-S, 7-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND


J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

 

MEGA DICE LOTTO
10, 17, 23, 26, 31 & 39  Bonus 1.

PICK-2:  5 2 

PICK-3:  9 7 6 

PICK-4:  6 5 8 0 

ENCORE:  9819733 

DAILY KENO
2, 8, 13, 18, 21, 23, 30, 31, 38, 41,
46, 47, 51, 53, 54, 56, 60, 65, 66, 67.

 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2:  5 1  

PICK-3:  5 4 6 

PICK-4:   0 6 1 9 

ENCORE:  5480060 

DAILY KENO
1, 4, 7, 8, 10, 15, 27, 32, 36, 38,
41, 42, 44, 46, 57, 58, 59, 61, 64, 70.

 

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS 

MOUNTAINS

NORTH

PRAIRIES

SALMON

SKIING

SNOW

