Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Aug. 26, 2022
Friday 26/08/2022
LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $31 millions
LottoMax MAIN Draw
03, 11, 22, 26, 29, 46 & 48 Bonus 28.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 6-D, 4-C, Q-C, 9-S, 7-S.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
10, 17, 23, 26, 31 & 39 Bonus 1.
PICK-2: 5 2
PICK-3: 9 7 6
PICK-4: 6 5 8 0
ENCORE: 9819733
DAILY KENO
2, 8, 13, 18, 21, 23, 30, 31, 38, 41,
46, 47, 51, 53, 54, 56, 60, 65, 66, 67.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 5 1
PICK-3: 5 4 6
PICK-4: 0 6 1 9
ENCORE: 5480060
DAILY KENO
1, 4, 7, 8, 10, 15, 27, 32, 36, 38,
41, 42, 44, 46, 57, 58, 59, 61, 64, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
MOUNTAINS
NORTH
PRAIRIES
SALMON
SKIING
SNOW
© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
