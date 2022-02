Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Feb. 20, 2022

Axios

Ninety minutes due west of Austin, on a pretty, winding drive on U.S. 290, Fredericksburg is the historic home of the Hill Country and a great jumping off point for Central Texas wineries and state parks.What to expect: Delightful century-old homes, a smorgasbord of German food — thanks to Germans who settled here in the 19th century — and lots of great antiques.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Where to stay: Tourism is the chief industry here, and betwe