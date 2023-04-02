U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.80
    -10.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,440.42
    -89.59 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - April 1, 2023

CNW Group
·1 min read

TORONTO, April 1, 2023 /CNW/ -

Saturday 01/04/2023

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
05, 11, 23, 31, 45 & 49  Bonus No 06

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
14819250-01

ONTARIO 49
4, 24, 27, 28, 31 & 41.  Bonus 15.

LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $390,000
7, 12, 17, 29, 34 & 36.  Bonus 31.

Early Bird:  9, 10, 40 & 41. 

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand:  2-D, 3-D, J-D, 4-H, K-H.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND


J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

 

MEGA DICE LOTTO
1, 5, 7, 19, 23 & 38  Bonus 21.

PICK-2:  0 3

PICK-3:  6 3 8

PICK-4:  6 2 1 7

ENCORE:  1164893

DAILY KENO
4, 13, 15, 16, 21, 22, 25, 26, 28, 29,
33, 34, 36, 40, 50, 51, 53, 56, 62, 69.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2:  4 0

PICK-3:  3 9 6

PICK-4:  3 5 7 3

ENCORE:  3113111

DAILY KENO
6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14, 17, 18, 25, 29,
35, 44, 47, 49, 51, 53, 54, 56, 61, 65.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 

CANADIAN THINGS

BEARS

HOCKEY

MITTENS

NORTH

SYRUP

TOBOGGAN

© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/02/c7135.html

