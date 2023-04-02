Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - April 1, 2023
Saturday 01/04/2023
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
05, 11, 23, 31, 45 & 49 Bonus No 06
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
14819250-01
ONTARIO 49
4, 24, 27, 28, 31 & 41. Bonus 15.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $390,000
7, 12, 17, 29, 34 & 36. Bonus 31.
Early Bird: 9, 10, 40 & 41.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 2-D, 3-D, J-D, 4-H, K-H.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
1, 5, 7, 19, 23 & 38 Bonus 21.
PICK-2: 0 3
PICK-3: 6 3 8
PICK-4: 6 2 1 7
ENCORE: 1164893
DAILY KENO
4, 13, 15, 16, 21, 22, 25, 26, 28, 29,
33, 34, 36, 40, 50, 51, 53, 56, 62, 69.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 4 0
PICK-3: 3 9 6
PICK-4: 3 5 7 3
ENCORE: 3113111
DAILY KENO
6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14, 17, 18, 25, 29,
35, 44, 47, 49, 51, 53, 54, 56, 61, 65.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
BEARS
HOCKEY
MITTENS
NORTH
SYRUP
TOBOGGAN
