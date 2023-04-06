U.S. markets open in 7 hours 56 minutes

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - April 5, 2023

CNW Group
·1 min read

TORONTO, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 05/04/2023 

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million
10, 17, 21, 22, 41 & 42  Bonus 03

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
23075679-04 

ONTARIO 49
13, 14, 15, 17, 25 & 42. Bonus 31.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 3-S, 4-D, A-C, 9-S, 3-C. 

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

 

MEGADICE LOTTO:
1, 7, 11, 18, 25 & 31 Bonus 5.

PICK-2: 8 1 

PICK-3:  0 5 7 

PICK-4:  2 2 7 2 

ENCORE: 6999463 

DAILY KENO
1, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 21, 22, 24, 28, 
32, 36, 39, 45, 47, 50, 54, 62, 64, 69. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 3 9 

PICK-3: 1 1 1 

PICK-4: 9 3 1 5 

ENCORE: 5122087 

DAILY KENO

1, 6, 8, 11, 12, 16, 29, 30, 35, 37,
40, 41, 45, 52, 56, 59, 62, 65, 66, 70.

 

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS 

DEER

MITTENS

MOOSE

PADDLE

PRAIRIES

SALMON

 

© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/06/c3499.html