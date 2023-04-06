Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - April 5, 2023
Wednesday 05/04/2023
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million
10, 17, 21, 22, 41 & 42 Bonus 03
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
23075679-04
ONTARIO 49
13, 14, 15, 17, 25 & 42. Bonus 31.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 3-S, 4-D, A-C, 9-S, 3-C.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
1, 7, 11, 18, 25 & 31 Bonus 5.
PICK-2: 8 1
PICK-3: 0 5 7
PICK-4: 2 2 7 2
ENCORE: 6999463
DAILY KENO
1, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 21, 22, 24, 28,
32, 36, 39, 45, 47, 50, 54, 62, 64, 69.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 3 9
PICK-3: 1 1 1
PICK-4: 9 3 1 5
ENCORE: 5122087
DAILY KENO
1, 6, 8, 11, 12, 16, 29, 30, 35, 37,
40, 41, 45, 52, 56, 59, 62, 65, 66, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
DEER
MITTENS
MOOSE
PADDLE
PRAIRIES
SALMON
