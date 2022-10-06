U.S. markets open in 8 hours 12 minutes

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 5, 2022

·1 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 05/10/2022 

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million
03, 06, 10, 19, 28 & 31. Bonus No 02. 

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
87158810-01 

ONTARIO 49
3, 5, 8, 12, 35 & 44. Bonus 26. 

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand:  10-H, K-H, 6-H, 6-S, 7-D. 

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

 

MEGADICE LOTTO:
10, 24, 29, 32, 36 & 38. Bonus 28. 

PICK-2: 8 2

PICK-3: 3 1 8

PICK-4: 5 1 3 6

ENCORE: 7288723 

DAILY KENO
4, 13, 15, 22, 24, 29, 30, 34, 37, 38,
40, 47, 48, 49, 50, 53, 56, 58, 64, 68. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 1 8

PICK-3: 2 4 8

PICK-4: 0 2 3 4

ENCORE: 7899109 

DAILY KENO
2, 3, 7, 8, 10, 11, 18, 20, 21, 23,
25, 32, 34, 39, 47, 51, 53, 58, 62, 70.

 

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS 

CURLING

DONUTS

FREEDOM

INUKSHUK

PUCK

SALMON

 

