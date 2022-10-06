Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 5, 2022
Wednesday 05/10/2022
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million
03, 06, 10, 19, 28 & 31. Bonus No 02.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
87158810-01
ONTARIO 49
3, 5, 8, 12, 35 & 44. Bonus 26.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 10-H, K-H, 6-H, 6-S, 7-D.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
10, 24, 29, 32, 36 & 38. Bonus 28.
PICK-2: 8 2
PICK-3: 3 1 8
PICK-4: 5 1 3 6
ENCORE: 7288723
DAILY KENO
4, 13, 15, 22, 24, 29, 30, 34, 37, 38,
40, 47, 48, 49, 50, 53, 56, 58, 64, 68.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 1 8
PICK-3: 2 4 8
PICK-4: 0 2 3 4
ENCORE: 7899109
DAILY KENO
2, 3, 7, 8, 10, 11, 18, 20, 21, 23,
25, 32, 34, 39, 47, 51, 53, 58, 62, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CURLING
DONUTS
FREEDOM
INUKSHUK
PUCK
SALMON
