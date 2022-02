Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Feb. 13, 2022

Eat This, Not That!

With its member perks and great deals on bulk items, new Costco warehouses are opening up all across the country. There are currently 572 locations in America, with 22% of all locations operating in California. Residents of Natomas, California can get excited—because a Costco is soon coming their way. This warehouse will be the 10th location opening up in the Sacramento area by 2023.Sacramento City Councilmember Angelique Ashby revealed the news on Twitter mid-last week, saying that the proposed